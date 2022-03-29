The Secret Strategy to Predict Market Movements

In 2014, Amazon filed a patent for “anticipatory shipping.”

It’s a system of delivering products to customers before they place an order.

As The Wall Street Journal reported back then, the company would “box and ship products it expects customers in a specific area will want.”

“According to the patent, the packages could wait at the shippers’ hubs or on trucks until an order arrives.”

It sounded like a crazy idea at the time and it raised eyebrows across Wall Street and Main Street.

What did Amazon know about us that would let it send us goods before we order them?

Amazon’s plan was to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its core business.

We still don’t know if the patent was ever implemented.

However, my household orders enough items on Amazon that it probably has enough data on what to send next.

This is one example of how AI is changing the world.

But shipping logistics is far from this technology’s only use.

In fact, it’s the secret to predicting market moves with incredible accuracy.

How AI Makes Better Predictions

AI helps us make better predictions with the information that’s available.

Self-driving cars, such as the ones developed by GM’s Cruise, gather data and make predictions as to how to navigate the roads.

When I summon Alexa to set a reminder, the software is making predictions as to the words it’s detecting.

When I search Google, its algorithm is predicting what web pages match my search.

So when my analyst Steve Fernandez, who’s an expert in AI, suggested we look into how we can use it in our business, I stopped to listen.

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS) develops Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. The stock skyrocketed 120% after the company reported a great fourth quarter and announced a $6.15 billion collaboration deal with pharmaceutical giant Sanofi.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD) operates a platform that allows users to invest in stocks, ETFs, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. The stock jumped 24% after the company said it was extending its trading day by four hours, slowly making the push for 24/7 trading.

Randolph Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: RNDB) is a bank that provides financial services to individuals, families and small to mid-size businesses. It is up 23% this morning on the news that it is being acquired by Hometown Financial Group in a deal worth $146.5 million.

Molecular Templates Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM) discovers and develops biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The stock is up 22% after the company gave an update on the business for 2021 showing that it was on track with the development of its various drug candidates.

The Lovesac Co. (Nasdaq: LOVE) designs, manufactures and sells furniture. The stock is up 21% after the company reported fourth-quarter results that delivered both a revenue and an earnings beat.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) provides viewership and listening data and analytics, primarily to media publishers and marketers. The stock rose 20% after the company confirmed that it is in a $16 billion deal to be acquired by a private equity consortium.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) develops a platform that is used to program cells to enable biological production of products such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients and chemicals. It is up 19% after reporting earnings for the fourth quarter and providing better-than-expected guidance for 2022.

Polymetal International plc (OTC: AUCOY) operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia and Europe. It is up 17% as it considers splitting-off its Russian business to insulate the rest of its international business from the effects of western sanctions.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) provides enterprise-level digital transformation services. It is up 16% after the company announced that it is seeing strong customer and revenue growth as demand for its various services grows.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) builds electric vertical takeoff and landing passenger aircrafts optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. There is no specific news on the stock; rather, it is up 16% on positive sentiment around the stock since its recent earnings report.