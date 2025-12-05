Buy Friday, ENJOY the weekend, sell on Monday.

That’s one of my favorite trading strategies.

And here’s why…

Just look at what happened way back in 2014…

I was in Italy at the time with a handful of my students… I chartered a $12 million yacht for our group and let me tell you — we had a BLAST.

Honestly, it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a single weekend when my breaking news software flagged one of the strongest pieces of news I’d ever seen, to date.

Here’s what it caught…

A little-known website that tracks all the latest consumer technology breakthroughs had just published an incredible story about the company.

After being paralyzed from the waist down for more than 20 years due to a skiing accident…

Amanda B. was able to walk again with the help of the Ekso Bionics 3D-printed exoskeleton prototype.

I’ve never seen a breakthrough like that before. This was a rare technological miracle.

And obviously, it was an incredible piece of news…

Especially for a small tech company, nobody had ever heard about.

So that Friday, I placed one simple trade — one of my biggest weekend trades ever — on a stock called Ekso Bionics (EKSO).

I was so confident that I invested a huge sum of money — almost $300,000.

People thought I was nuts.

But I was betting that the good news would spread over the weekend.

Right after I opened that trade, I posted this note on my trading blog to readers:

Well, by the time I opened up my brokerage account to check on my trade Monday morning, I was blown away.

Amanda’s story went viral over the weekend on a few other news sites.

And when the market opened…

Traders started buying shares of Ekso Bionics like there was no tomorrow… sending the stock soaring.

I couldn’t believe it, but my position was up more than $60,000…and I eventually closed that trade on Monday for $69,962 in pure profits.

Here’s what I said when I exited the trade:

But perhaps what’s even more incredible is that the mainstream media totally ignored this amazing piece of news.

Only a couple of months later, the Washington Post wrote an article with the headline:

Think about that…This was two months AFTER this news popped up in my proprietary filtering system.

Two. Freaking. Months.

By the time the mainstream financial media published that story, it was way too late for anyone to profit so quickly.

A Lesson I Wish I’d Learned When I Started

Breaking news plays a massive role in stock trading. It can shake up markets, create trading opportunities, and cause a bit of chaos.

While no one can predict the news, being in tune with the market can help you anticipate potential reactions.

Keep an eye on upcoming events like earnings releases, major economic announcements, or changes in Federal Reserve policy.

It’s also important to know your stocks. What sectors are they in? Who are their main competitors? What external factors influence their performance?

By understanding the ecosystem around your stocks, you can be better prepared for how breaking news might impact them.

Trading isn’t rocket science. It’s a skill you build and work on like any other.

It’s changed my life, and I think this way of life should be open to more people…

I started Tim Sykes Daily to pass on the things I had to learn for myself. It’s the kind of community that I wish I had when I was starting out.

Trading is a battlefield. The more knowledge you have, the better prepared you’ll be.

If you’re up for the challenge — I want to hear from you. Email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily