Most people know the headlines of my story.

• “Teen turns $12,415 into millions.” • “Trader appears on Steve Harvey.” • “Controversial guru banned from CNBC.”

Nice soundbites… but they miss the part that actually matters — the day I realized I had discovered something almost nobody on Wall Street understood.

This is the real story.

The one that led me to create a weekend trading strategy…

I started with $12,415 — my Bar Mitzvah money — as a teenager.

I didn’t have a mentor.

I didn’t know about patterns.

I definitely didn’t understand small caps the way I do now.

But I did notice something the more I traded: Tiny companies moved differently. Nobody was watching them. And when they released news, the reaction was slow — sometimes very slow.

That “delay” eventually became the foundation of the strategy I use today.

I didn’t fully understand it yet. And then something happened that changed everything…

The Nobel Prize Connection

Years into my career, I discovered something that validated everything I’d already seen firsthand.

Yale economist Robert Shiller won a Nobel Prize for proving that markets are not perfectly efficient.

Prices don’t always react instantly. Information spreads unevenly.

And the delay is especially huge in:

• Small caps • Stocks under $5 • Companies nobody tracks • Companies with zero mainstream media coverage

Exactly the companies I’d been trading for years.

They weren’t flukes.

They were the result of a real, documented market inefficiency.

My New Mission

Once I understood the inefficiency, I wanted to exploit it systematically.

One of the systems I built helped me find Friday news that nobody else sees — fast.

That let me develop my “weekend trading” strategy we’ve been notifying you about the past two weeks.

I make one trade on Friday, enjoy my weekend and sell on Monday.

Suddenly, my biggest weekend wins — including my monster $69,962 trade on Ekso Bionics — all made perfect sense.

I’ve always loved trading.

But teaching? That became my purpose.

When students like Tim Grittani started making real money — including $37,212 on a tiny stock from a weekend catalyst — I realized this wasn’t just my strategy…

It was replicable.

My student Roland, who turned $4,000 into over $1 million, used weekend-style trades too (among others) — including a $15,820 weekend win.

People from all backgrounds — accountants, retirees, teachers, service workers — were using these patterns to grow their accounts.

And that’s when I knew: I could help so many more people do this.

Starting now with Tim Sykes Daily.

Each day, I’ll send you a lesson, take on the markets, or a new pattern that’s working in the markets. It’ll always be a 5-minute or less read. And dovetail with the services I’m providing my paid subscribers.

Thanks for joining me.

If you have any questions or just want to introduce yourself, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily