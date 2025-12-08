I’m not just a trader, I’m a teacher. My mission is to help you become a successful trader by giving you a look over my shoulder to see how I’ve done it.

So this week, I’m going to cover some of the most common mistakes traders make … and how you can avoid them.

But, first, a little “Monday Motivation” for you:

This was my insane office with a view in the Philippines. I’m SO grateful to have found the laptop lifestyle that allows me to work from anywhere.

I love stock trading the most for the freedom it allows me.

I post these photos/videos for you and my students to help inspire them to study hard and achieve financial freedom over time, AFTER enough hard work, as it does NOT come easy, with 90% of traders losing money.

With that said, let me ask you an important question: What's your motivation for trading?

Now, lesson #1 for becoming a successful trader… Don’t lose money because you’re making the same trading mistakes without even realizing it.

The Mistakes That Blow Up Trading Accounts

Most traders don’t fail because of the market … they fail because of themselves.

After teaching thousands of students, I’ve seen the same patterns repeat like clockwork — emotional trading, chasing hype, no plan, no discipline, no risk control.

These mistakes don’t feel big in the moment.

They feel like:

“Let me just take this one trade…” “Everyone else is buying, I should too…” “I’ll sell when it comes back…”

But a small mistake in a volatile market becomes a giant problem in seconds.

Today I want to break down the most common mistakes I see new traders make — and help you spot them before they drain your account.

Mistake #1: Overtrading and Chasing Hot Trends

One of the fastest ways to destroy your trading account is overtrading and chasing hot stocks without proper research. Just because a stock is moving doesn’t mean it’s worth your money or attention.

Many traders fall into this trap when they see big price spikes or stocks trending on social media.

This type of behavior usually leads to poor entries, chasing green candles, and ignoring key resistance levels. You’re trading based on hype, not analysis.

You stop thinking about risk-to-reward and start thinking about the quick profit — which is when your judgment collapses.

Market volatility punishes those who react without a plan.

I always teach that no trade is better than a bad trade. Sit out until the right setup appears. That’s how you conserve capital and wait for high-probability opportunities.

Mistake #2: Ignoring Risk Management

Traders who ignore risk management are just guessing with their money.

Even with the best stock pick, poor position sizing or no exit plan can turn a small mistake into a large loss.

Risk isn’t about how confident you feel — it’s about the amount of capital you’re willing to lose if you’re wrong.

The market is unpredictable. You can’t control price action, but you can control your risk exposure.

When traders ignore this, they often bet too big, average down, or try to “make back” money from earlier losses.

That’s not a trading strategy. That’s gambling. You should be thinking in terms of percentages, not dollars.

Risk management is the backbone of every smart trader’s playbook. I’ve survived market crashes and spikes because I always control my downside first.

Mistake #3: Let Emotions Drive Buy and Sell Decisions

Emotions are the enemy of clear trading decisions.

Fear, greed, and impatience cloud your judgment and lead to rushed entries or poor exits.

Traders buy too late out of FOMO or sell too early because they’re scared to give back gains.

When your decisions are driven by emotion instead of strategy, your results become random. And randomness doesn’t lead to consistency.

The most dangerous thing is when a bad trade works — because it reinforces the wrong behavior. Then the next time, when it fails, the loss is bigger than you expected.

My trading success didn’t come from being perfect. It came from creating systems that keep emotions out of the trade. That’s what real discipline looks like.

Mistake #4: Holding Losing Positions for Too Long

Hope is not a strategy.

One of the most damaging trading mistakes is holding a losing position because you want it to bounce back. You ignore what the chart is telling you. You tell yourself, “I’ll get out when it breaks even,” but that price level never comes.

This mistake ties up capital, builds frustration, and delays your learning. It also increases the chance of revenge trading, where you try to force your way back into profit.

Markets don’t care what price you entered at — only what’s happening now. If the trade isn’t working, it’s time to exit and move on.

I’ve had trades turn into bigger losses just because I didn’t cut them when I should have. Those experiences taught me the value of quick execution and strong exit rules.

Stay tuned. Tomorrow is all about smart risk. These rules saved my trading career. And it’s the one thing that separates survivors from blow-ups.

