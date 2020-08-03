Profit From Amazon’s Pandemic Economy (Without Investing in Amazon)

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) all announced earnings last week, adding $250 billion in value to the stock market. Only Alphabet disappointed … and there’s a good reason why.

The pandemic has completely transformed the economy.

But for the same reasons most businesses struggle to make ends meet, these tech giants are making more money than ever. Or at least, most of them are.

In today’s Your Money Matters, Banyan Hill experts Ted Bauman and Clint Lee reveal what that means for the future … and how you can cash in on this “new economy” for big gains in the next six months.

Don’t Take the Bait

We’re all susceptible to the fear of missing out.

But even though most of them impressed investors last week, there’s a better alternative to buying shares of the biggest, most expensive tech companies. In today’s video, you’ll find out what you should do instead to make profits in the short term.

This week, you’ll hear about:

One chart that’ll make you wonder whether the Big Tech earnings surprise is good news, or just a temporary distraction. (4:06-4:46)

The top two reasons you shouldn’t invest in the Amazons and Apples of the world right now — at least not if you want big gains. (4:54-8:02)

Three cheap tech plays to invest for the short term in the pandemic tech boom. (9:43-11:54)

