What a CRAZY couple of days in the market, right?

Last week was another atrocious week for the markets.

The Nasdaq 100 has closed lower 5 out of the past 6 weeks. The S&P 500 is the same.

But when the board at Nvidia (NVDA) reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO yesterday… WOWOWOW!

I did NOT see this coming…

Source: Stocks To Trade

NVDA 11/23/26, 1-min candles, huge spike on Jensen Huang reinstatement news.

A HUGE spike for the multi-trillion dollar company.

The question is..

Does it mean the stock market is going to new highs?

I wouldn’t bet on it. But either way, it doesn’t matter.

It takes days to set a market trend.

And down days are actually GOOD for the market.

And even better, it opens the door for one of my all-time favorite patterns … Panic and bounce patterns.

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which follows the Nasdaq, is now less than 1% away from bear territory.

Source: Stocks To Trade

QQQ 3-month, daily candles, deep in correction territory.

If you zoom in on the S&P 500 Information Technology Index, it looks even worse.

As I write, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which tracks S&P 500 tech stocks, is officially in bear market territory…

Source: Stocks To Trade

XLK 3-month, daily candles, bear market move.

If this week is anything like last week, we’re heading for a bear market.

And I welcome it, because a TON of newbies need to see what happens when over-leveraged Wall Street traders pull the rug.

Either way, this opens the door for morning panic dip buys.

And I’M PUMPED!

Start preparing today, because this could be EPIC. Just don’t be fooled by…

The 4 Most Dangerous Words in the English Language

Can you guess what they are?

You’ve probably heard them spoken in the last few weeks during the market sell-off.

“This time is different.”

No, it’s not. It’s the same thing over and over and over again. Sometimes it feels like I’m taking crazy pills when this happens.

Especially when hucksters like Saylor and Cammillo and Tom Lee tell you to HODL (Hold On for Dear Life) and go down with the ship.

Repeat after me: HODLing IS A DISEASE THAT CAUSES DEMENTIA AND GREAT LOSS OF WEALTH!

Localized outbreaks have been seen in $BTC, $ETH and now $NVDA too…

Sadly, in the future we will wonder how many smart people fell for such a dangerous disease.

You are better than that. You do NOT have to risk big losses to make big money over time.

False prophets feed you nonsense to protect their house of cards from crashing down.

HODLers Beware

Last week, HODLers, hold-and-hopers, and naive followers of BS financial advice got WRECKED.

It blows my mind how many “intelligent” people can be so brainwashed into throwing away their hard-earned money.

Stop following fakes and buffoons. Some of these guys don’t just lose millions — they lose billions!

Boom-and-bust cycles are nothing new (welcome to how markets work).

Too many people view earnings and bubbles through rose-tinted glasses.

If you’re going to stay in the game for a long time, you have to learn…

When To Sit on the Sidelines

The legendary trader Jesse Livermore once said…

“There’s a time to go long, a time to go short, and a time to go fishing.”

This isn’t the time to go fishing. But it is time to start watching for panic dip buys.

I’ve had a few people try to tell me…

“That old pattern is dead, Tim…”

Don’t believe that for a second.

The problem is, most people aren’t prepared. So, they end up trying to catch a falling knife. When you catch falling knives, your hands get bloody.

After seeing this play out so many times, I’m getting prepared now.

I’ll be sitting on the sidelines in anticipation, waiting for an ideal…

Morning Panic Dip Buy

I’ve been trading, teaching, and writing about morning panic dip buys for years. So, this is nothing new.

But there are certain types of markets where they happen more often, and we’re there.

Now is the time to study the panic-and-bounce pattern.

Start with these three classic Tim Sykes Daily posts:

Get inspired because the American dream is still alive. How badly do YOU want it?

Finally, as we head into holiday trading, remember the market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Friday, it closes early.

There are opportunities in every kind of market.

The key is to understand what patterns happen more often in different markets.

So, in addition to studying the posts above, now is a great time to review my 7-Step Framework.

The panic dip buy is the #5 in my framework.

Have a great holiday week and STUDY HARD!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily