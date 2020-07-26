Poll: Baseball’s Back — Did You Watch It?

Back in June, we asked you which professional sport you’re most excited to get back.

The No. 1 answer was football. But baseball wasn’t too far behind:

And now … baseball’s finally here.

The season kicked off on Thursday, July 23, with the outcome of the Yankees vs. Nationals game.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Did you watch any baseball yet?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:



