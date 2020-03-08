 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_08; ct_50

Poll: Are You Buying or Selling?

Posted by | Mar 8, 2020 |

27 second read

The stock market has been a story of highs and lows.

From its all-time high on February 19, the S&P 500 Index plummeted 16% in a matter of days.

And the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest one-day point drop ever … followed by its largest one-day point gain.

That’s a lot for an investor to take in.

So we’d like to know: At this point, are you a buyer or a seller?

You can let us know what you think by answering this quick one-question survey:

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

