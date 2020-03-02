The S&P 500 Index plunged 12% last week as fears of a coronavirus outbreak dominated the news.

It was the worst week for the stock market since the 2008 financial crisis.

In today’s special 16-minute Market Insights, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I break down why you absolutely have to be a buyer right now.

Stocks are down 16% from their all-time highs.

This was the steepest correction in history. Yet the economy seems to be doing fine.

Unemployment remains at a historic low. There’s no recession in sight.

And as we saw in the past, outbreaks such as SARS and the swine flu weren’t as deadly as many had feared. That seems to be the case again today with the coronavirus.

That makes this an incredible buying opportunity for smart investors.

The Federal Reserve is expected to make rate cuts.

According to the FedWatch Tool, there’s now a 95.5% probability that the Fed will cut rates at least three times this year.

Some analysts even expect rates to drop to 0% for the first time since 2014.

That’s great news for the stock market, and it’s partly why stocks moved sharply higher today.

Some tech companies are well-positioned.

For example, teleconferencing companies such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) help businesses function like normal without the risk of catching the virus.

E-commerce companies such as Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) benefit from consumers choosing to avoid crowds by staying home and shopping online.

And streaming companies such as Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) gain subscribers when people avoid movie theaters and other public areas.

