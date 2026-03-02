I’ve written a lot about how AI is changing the future of work, usually in the context of machines taking over human labor.

But what if we flip it around and consider a time when AI systems start hiring people to do the kind of work they can’t do themselves?

That’s the premise behind RentAHuman, a fledgling online marketplace where autonomous AI agents post job bounties and pay humans to complete them.

The pitch on RentAHuman’s homepage leans into humor:

But its implications for the labor market are no joke.

Who’s In Charge?

RentAHuman was launched in early February.

Interest in it was immediate.

Within its first week, the site drew millions of visits and reportedly attracted about 200,000 sign-ups. The platform now states that more than 570,000 people have registered to be hired by AI agents.

Actual demand for human labor, however, is far smaller.

At the time journalists began digging into the platform, fewer than 12,000 bounties had been posted by AI agents.

If 500,000 people were actually looking for work at the time, that number represents a single task for less than 3% of those who registered.

One of the first deeper looks into RentAHuman came from a WIRED reporter who signed up to see how it worked in practice. What he found was chaotic. Many of the bounties were marketing-driven ploys like listening to a podcast and posting about it, delivering flowers with a startup logo attached or holding a sign in public. He also noted that payments required a crypto wallet, and the Stripe payout option didn’t function.

And despite applying to multiple tasks, he didn’t earn a single penny.

Based on that experience, it would be easy to dismiss RentAHuman as a failed experiment.

But that misses the bigger point.

Uber and Lyft didn’t create gig work. They made it more efficient by using software to match drivers with riders. But people still set the prices and controlled the money.

RentAHuman goes a step further.

Here, software creates the job too. An AI agent decides what needs to be done, sets the pay and sends money when the job is completed. Humans are only involved to carry out tasks in a marketplace that’s run by code.

But are these really AI agents doing all the heavy lifting?

RentAHuman integrates standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows agents to programmatically post tasks and manage escrow payments. In early empirical research analyzing 303 live task postings, roughly 32% were initiated directly through APIs or agent protocols. In other words, they weren’t manually typed in by a human experimenting with the platform.

So, yes, AI agents seem to be initiating around a third of the posted jobs on RentAHuman.

Which doesn’t mean it’s a booming marketplace. The median payment across those tasks was about $25.

But you can see where this might be heading.

The original gig economy — from ride-sharing to food delivery — taught workers to accept prices set by software and to wait for jobs sent by an algorithm. RentAHuman is simply the next step.

Uber’s algorithm manages humans, but RentAHuman’s AI agents are beginning to originate the work itself.

Call it the agentic gig economy.

And it has massive implications. Globally, platform-based labor is projected to grow at more than 16% annually through 2033. The market was valued at over $556 billion in 2024 and is expected to more than triple in the coming decade, with projections suggesting it could exceed $2 trillion by 2033.

Roughly 12% of the global workforce already participates in gig work, and that share is expected to climb sharply in the years ahead.

In other words, we’re not talking about a fringe corner of the labor market. We’re talking about a system that is becoming central to how work gets done.

And this growth makes even more sense in light of our last issue, when we looked at how platforms like Conway give AI systems their own wallets and the ability to spend money without a person approving every step.

This means Web 4.0 will move us from AI as a tool to AI as a participant in the economy. And RentAHuman shows what that looks like when it connects to human labor.

Right now, it’s a messy prototype. But the logic is sound.

The gig economy taught us that platforms can coordinate human labor at scale. The emerging agentic economy hints that software will increasingly control that coordination — including sourcing, pricing and deploying labor — without a human in the loop.

Here’s My Take

RentAHuman isn’t a joke.

The early version of the platform is limited and rough around the edges, but it shows us how an AI-run marketplace could work. Software creates the task. It sets the pay and assigns the job. Humans step in to handle the parts that require a physical presence.

Clearly the demand is there, as hundreds of thousands of people have already signed up on the platform. And early research suggests that a meaningful share of tasks are being generated automatically through code, with payments sent through machine-controlled wallets.

That tells us this concept has traction.

And that means today’s gig economy might be a preview of the future of labor.

The next test is how humans fit into markets where software — not a human boss — decides what work gets done.

Of course, it’s possible we’ll see resistance when the “person” managing labor isn’t a person anymore. Workers and regulators could push back and demand stronger guardrails.

But RentAHuman is an early, important proof of concept in the evolution from AI as a tool to AI as a participant in the economy.

And that’s no laughing matter.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

