Earlier this week, research analyst Steve Fernandez wrote an article titled “Would You Eat 3D-Printed Meat?” (If you didn’t get a chance to read it, catch up by clicking here.)

The topic is red-hot, as alternate meat sources are trending among consumers today.

Beyond Meat (which is plant-based) enjoyed its brief time in the sun over the past few years. Even fast-food chains jumped on the trend, with Burger King serving the Impossible Whopper.

But why is it so trendy to move away from the good ol’ days of “Beef: It’s What’s for Dinner?”

That’s simple: the environment.

With a green-friendly administration in Washington, there’s been more focus on reducing the ill effects of factory farming.

For instance, according to FarmSanctuary.com, animal agriculture uses 83% of the world’s farmland and contributes about 66% of all agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

So, from an environmental perspective, lab-grown meat seems like a dream come true! Especially when you consider that it could produce 80% less emissions and use 99% less land than traditional animal agriculture.

But while that sounds fine on paper, we wanted to ask you — our Smart Investors — for your opinion: Would you eat 3D-printed meat?

And you didn’t hold back!

Let’s first hear from our naysayers:

Steve L. got right to the point: “In response to your email on the subject, there is NO way I would buy/eat 3D-printed meat!”

Daniel K. had a passionate opinion as well: “Not just no, but OH HELL NO! This idea is how one knows the end is near. The end of common sense. The end of innocence. The end of mankind.”

Ferguson M. sent in his argument too: “NO … it’s not for me. I eat strictly vegan and organic … but probably some of my friends would try it. However, I’ve seen some pretty bad things derived from so-called modern technologies; this sounds like it might be one of those bad things. Sounds grotesque to call it ‘meat.’ Maybe labeled, marketed and packaged differently might be the best way to introduce this product and get people to actually try it.”

And now, let’s hear from those who would try 3D-printed meat…

Neil E. said: “Yes, I would try it.”

Michael P. said: “’Yes’ on the would I eat it. So, the cell culture is the filament? How cool!”

John A. replied: “I would like to try that 3D-printed meat and see how it is, but what’s the chemical structure — that’s what a lot of people would be worried about. And is it FDA approved?”

