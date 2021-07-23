You’ve heard of the FAANG stocks: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

These are all trillion-dollar companies … except for one: Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), which is only valued at $226 billion.

Yet investors continue to place Netflix on the same pedestal as the rest of the tech giants.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss whether that should be the case.

We also take a look at Netflix’s latest earnings report to help you decide if you should buy its stock.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes