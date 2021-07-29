I had an opportunity to visit the magnificent Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida, this past weekend.

Henry Flagler’s 55-room mansion, completed in 1902, is one of the most historic homes in Florida.

(Source: the Flagler Museum.)

The state-of-the-art mansion was designed to be “more wonderful than any palace in Europe.” It had indoor plumbing, telephones and electric lights, which weren’t common features at the time.

(If you’re interested in seeing more of the Flagler Museum, you can take a virtual tour of it here.)

Flagler, an industrialist who made a fortune alongside John D. Rockefeller at the Standard Oil Company, set his sights on Florida in the late 1800s.

Between 1892 and 1912, Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway built railroads from Daytona Beach down to Palm Beach, Miami and, eventually, all the way to Key West.

(Source: the Flagler Museum.)

Flagler built several luxury hotels along the railroad, as well as his extravagant home in Palm Beach. And his bold move to develop South Florida was more successful than he could’ve imagined.

At the time of his death, Flagler was a multibillionaire by today’s standards. His ambitions helped transform Florida into a major tourist destination and America’s third-most-populated state.

Nearly 120 years after its construction, Flagler’s mansion stands triumphantly as an icon of the Gilded Age — an era of U.S. expansion filled with growth, opportunity and, in some cases, excessive wealth and luxury.

Flagler built his legacy by developing the American frontier. But today, we have a different kind of opportunity — the digital frontier.

The Age of Digital Disruption

Flagler’s era was a time of construction: new railroads, new businesses and stores, even new towns and cities.

But now, the biggest developments are taking place in the online world.

Shoppers are ditching traditional stores for e-commerce.

Employees working from home is becoming the new standard.

People can stream endless entertainment in their living room.

The technologies that improve our access to the online world aren’t a luxury anymore. Everyone’s using them.

Flagler lived in the Gilded Age. But we’re living in the Age of Digital Disruption.

The Biggest Economic Boom in History

We saw something similar happen in the ‘80s with the rise of personal computers.

Courageous investors who bought shares of Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and held onto them through the ups and downs of the ‘90s had the chance to make 61,000% gains.

MSFT: 1986-1999

Then in the 2000s, the internet took over, making many traditional businesses obsolete.

Those who were brave enough to buy stocks such as Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) after the dot-com crash made an unbelievable fortune.

AMZN: 2002-2021

NFLX: 2002-2021

Now, new technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Big Data are combining to power a MASSIVE tech boom.

In fact, the next 10 years are shaping up to be the biggest economic boom in U.S. history.

And it will be an opportunity for everyday Americans to build generational wealth, unlike anything we’ve seen before.

This Is Your Chance to Create a Legacy

Ian King has been telling Strategic Fortunes subscribers about the coming boom for a while.

He calls it the “New American Economy.”

According to Ian, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab gains up to 1,000% over the next decade.

That would turn a $10,000 investment into a $100,000 windfall.

Henry Flagler is remembered today for his bold business decisions and keen sense for opportunity. But the days of railroad tycoons are over.

New legacies are being built today in the online world. And the biggest wins will come to those who are brave enough to act right now.

So, if you haven’t checked out Strategic Fortunes yet, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing