Welcome to the Metaverse

Ian King

If you tuned into Facebook’s earnings call and listened to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you heard him mention “the metaverse” 20 times.

Facebook sees a future where it can project advertisements virtually to consumers wearing 3D headsets. But the metaverse goes far beyond that.

In fact, it’s drawing attention right now from some of the smartest people in Silicon Valley.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I explain what the metaverse is, and share a way you can profit from it today.

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

