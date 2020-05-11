Inflation Ahead: A New World for Investors

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to 0% in March … and it’s doing everything it can to keep rates there for as long as possible.

However, we’ve seen in the past that rate hikes often come when you least expect it.

And after a long period of deflation and low interest rates, we’re overdue for some huge changes to monetary policy.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I discuss why we’re about to enter a new world for investors.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes