No Double Bottom in Stocks Ahead — 1 Chart Shows Why

I’ve seen the rising levels of disbelief and skepticism in the current market rally.

But I think it will keep going for longer than many expect.

Below is an updated version of the chart I shared with my Total Wealth Insider readers weeks ago.

As you can tell from this chart of the S&P 500 Index, there’s a huge gap — an open space in the pricing from one session to another — about 70 points wide between Friday, February 21, and Monday, February 24.

The S&P 500 Moves Closer to Its February Gap

(Source: TradingView.com)

The point of the chart goes back to what I was taught by old-time traders, back in my days as a financial journalist: “Gaps are made to be filled.”

The idea is that stocks tend to be drawn to these gaps like a magnet.

It doesn’t always happen that way, though. Nor does it have to happen quickly, as the current market rally would imply.

But I’ve seen stocks that I own unexpectedly tear higher and (not coincidentally) fill chart gaps created months or years earlier.

The S&P 500 Will Fill the Gap by June

The best way I know how to describe the price action is “unfinished business.”

It’s only when a gap is filled — when prices trade through the open space on the chart — that we know whether a stock, or in this case the S&P 500, is ready to keep moving in its present direction.

If I’m right, then the S&P 500 will continue to move higher — either a little or a lot each week, in defiance of every market bear in existence — until the gap is filled.

It sounds crazy, I know. Completely illogical.

But as we all know (or should know), the market is ruled just as much by emotion as by numbers and logic.

My guess is the S&P 500 will fill the gap sometime in June, unless the index happens to explode higher between now and say, Memorial Day.

If that happens, stocks will soar more than 11% above their current levels — and get close to the all-time highs they made in February.

