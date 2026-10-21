Sometimes I’m dead-on right about a trade, but a little voice says: “Maybe it’s too much risk…”

So, small win or small loss, I get out.

Only for the stock to do exactly what I expected going into the trade.

It would be easy to get frustrated when that happens.

But instead, I walk away VERY encouraged.

Here’s an example that shows exactly why…

The Nasdaq surprised me on Monday.

I was expecting a Black Monday crash.

Especially after last week, when the Nasdaq Composite closed down 4.5%, including a 2.14% drop on Friday.

So, when I took my weekend trade on Friday (October 16), I was a little hesitant.

Exascale Labs Holdings Inc. (XLAB) WAS a nice setup.

As you can see, it held up well despite the ugly market:

Source: Stocks To Trade

XLAB 10/16/26, 1-min candles, Weekend Trader setup.

When I dip-bought XLAB, my thesis was that it could bounce because of how it was holding up.

I even added to my position and thought about holding over the weekend.

Then I saw the market futures and decided to lock in the tiny win on this speculative trade:

Source: Stocks To Trade

XLAB 10/20/26, 1-min candles, after-hours dip buy, tiny win.

At the time, I was VERY happy with my exit, because XLAB was a gradual fade into the after-hours close.

So, imagine my surprise when XLAB did exactly what I thought it could do in premarket on Monday…

Source: Stocks To Trade

XLAB 3-day, 1-min candles, premarket bounce on Monday.

By the time I sold on Friday, there were no signs XLAB would do that.

So, even though I traded it cowardly, that doesn’t mean you have to do the same.

In fact, this kind of trade encourages me.

If you’re reading this and you are a beginner, it’s a good lesson.

I don’t have that extra level of aggression (and I don’t think you should, either).

But it does show you the upside, and there are lessons from my trade…

Lesson 1: Plan for All Possibilities

I know that doesn’t sound like very much fun, but it’s better to go into a trade asking yourself…

“What could go wrong?”

For example, what if XLAB had gapped down instead of spiking in premarket?

For me, I’m happy to plan for a crash (and be wrong) while managing my tiny trade.

Lesson 2: Know the Difference Between Knowledge and Money

I played it safe, which I don’t regret.

If you traded XLAB, there was an opportunity to learn big time. (Did you trade XLAB? Let me know how you did here.)

No matter how you look at it, that’s a giant win.

This is how you have to think (especially in the beginning of your journey). The money you make or lose is negligible.

But the knowledge you gain every day, trade by trade, adds up over time.

Remember, most of my 55 public millionaire students broke out in year two or three. Some took five years to get there.

Lesson 3: Build the Process Before You Size Up

A lot of people are skeptical about this. They think you have to start trading as big as possible, as soon as possible.

But that is the exact OPPOSITE of what it takes to be my next millionaire student.

Once you know the patterns and have the experience, THEN you can take bigger size.

XLAB ran nearly $0.75 a share during premarket on Monday. Once you know how to trade that kind of move, it’s possible to make solid gains.

But if you don’t have the knowledge or experience, it doesn’t matter how big your account is.

In fact, if you’re a beginner, you risk losing more with a bigger account.

Finally, if you have a trade like my XLAB trade, where you were right but traded cowardly…

Stay Cautious and Get Encouraged

I always try to adapt. But I also take the win when I’m right, even if I got out too soon.

The point is, I was very encouraged by the fact that XLAB was one of the biggest winners in premarket trading on Monday.

And there were multiple ways to trade it, which is even better.

• You could’ve taken more risk than me, held over the weekend and been rewarded. • You could’ve waited until Monday and caught the premarket bounce. • And you could’ve waited for it to regain VWAP at the open.

I get encouraged by being on the right track (and you should too).

Keep trading small. Keep forming a thesis and then track the outcome, even if you don’t take the trade (or don’t trade it well).

Every time you do that, it’s another deposit into your knowledge account.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily