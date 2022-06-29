HUGE Blockchain Boom — Here’s How to Invest Now

Imagine you just dropped $2,800 on one of the best laptops on the market today.

It’s incredibly fast. And it gives you way more computing power than you need.

Then you go to play a movie in 4K high definition … and it won’t work.

That’s because the laptop has old-school dial-up internet.

Good luck trying to stream anything.

Despite how capable this laptop is, it’s limited by the internet connection.

And with slow internet speeds, your $2,800 laptop is basically worthless.

This is the case in the world of cryptos as well.

Developers keep building amazing new applications.

But ultimately, they’re limited by the blockchain they build on.

Luckily, there are both new and old blockchains working right now to solve this issue.

Dapps Are in the Middle of a Massive Growth Phase

Decentralized applications (dapps) are much like the apps you find on your smartphone.

The only difference is that they run on a blockchain.

There are now dapps for everything from games to finance.

And some of these dapps are getting to be as big as their non-crypto counterparts.

A dapp game called Axie Infinity brought in $1.3 billion in revenue last year.

To put that in perspective, one of the most popular mobile games, Candy Crush, brought in $1.2 billion.

And crypto exchange Uniswap made $1.1 billion in trading fees last year.

But that’s only the beginning. Developers are building better and faster dapps.

And these dapps are bringing in thousands of new users every day.

According to DappRadar, there were 2.4 million daily active users of dapps in the first quarter of 2022.

That’s up 396% from the same time last year!

(Source: DappRadar.)

You Can’t Have Better Dapps Without Better Blockchains

As dapps gain more users, they require better and faster blockchains.

The first blockchain, bitcoin, is only capable of seven transactions per second (TPS).

It isn’t fast enough for the next generation of dapps.

Like a laptop with a slow internet connection, these dapps will struggle to keep up.

That leads to a frustrating user experience.

So this is forcing the industry to develop better and faster blockchains.

These would be capable of 50,000 to 100,000 TPS.

That’s over 10,000 times faster than bitcoin.

Invest in the Dapp Boom Today

There are two great ways you can invest in the dapp boom right now:

New blockchain projects. Old blockchains that are upgrading their infrastructure.

By investing in these underlying blockchains, you can profit from the dapps built on them.

And you’re in luck: Ian King just released a new presentation that helps you get started.

In fact, he just put the finishing touches on a brand-new crypto report.

It lays out seven cryptos that are set to run up in the coming bull market.

And one in particular is profiting from the dapp space.

Click here to find out how you can get your copy of this report right away.

Regards,

Andrew Prince

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

