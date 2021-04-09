How Will You Profit From Biden’s $2.6 Trillion Infrastructure Plan?

President Biden unveiled his $2.6 trillion infrastructure plan on March 31. Since then, it’s been picked apart, criticized and praised.

It’s even being called a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.”

At Bauman Daily, we are most interested in how YOU can profit from all the money promised.

We’ve already singled out two sectors ripe for investing: electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy.

In fact, in these very emails, we’ve identified several ETFs in the latter space. Even before Biden’s plan takes effect, these plays are up as much as 64%.

We’ve also added unique EV plays to our Bauman Letter model portfolio. I’m not talking about the Tesla’s of the industry. Those companies have limited upside left for investors. Rather, there are little-known niches in this market that hold untold profit potential for those who know where to look.

Even better, we recently identified two new stocks that could explode as Biden’s plan unfolds. We will reveal them later this month, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, we’re curious…

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter