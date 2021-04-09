 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_09; ct_50

A Market Red Flag? Here’s the ETF to Profit

Clint Lee

A Market Red Flag? Here's the ETF to Profit

The markets these days remind me of the film, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

There are some tailwinds working in our favor. One is seasonality, which is great news this month.

But there is some bad. Economic activity is reaching new heights, which could mean trouble for the stock market. One index, in particular, is worrisome.

And there is a chart that is just downright ugly. It’s a small-cap warning sign that investors should not ignore.

In today’s YouTube video, I’ll tell you what all of this means for you over the next several months … and what you can do to stay ahead.

The Good, the Bad, The Ugly

What’s the market’s current mood? Find out by watching now.  You’ll also discover:

  • What the volatility index (a.k.a. the VIX) did recently that could attract institutional investors back into equities, which is great news for you.
  • The $4 trillion that could suddenly be released back into the stock market.
  • Why this time IS different.
  • The 1 ETF to buy to profit from the current market temperament.
  • And more

Fair warning, the path you must follow is not easy, but it will give you the best chance to make gains.

Best regards,

Turn Your Images On

Clint Lee

Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter

