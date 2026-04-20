I’m declaring this “millionaire motivation week!”

This week is not about bragging. It’s about showing YOU that it is possible.

Take this week to study and learn from regular people — just like you — who completely changed their lives by using simple strategies and disciplines.

Starting now…

The profit opportunities in this market have already helped multiple students cross the $1 million milestone.

But Chris and Evan are special because … They’re BROTHERS!

Congratulations to Chris & Evan Schunk for crossing the $1 million mark!

I’m so proud of ALL my millionaire students.

But … We have to pay extra close attention to Chris and Evan’s trading success.

They managed to grow their accounts past $1 million in profits, like the rest of my millionaire students. But their journey is unique.

It shines a helpful spotlight on one of the main factors that influences a trader’s success.

This was on full display as Chris and Evan worked toward their trading goals.

Profits are not a 100% guarantee by any means. It takes hard work to grow a small account past $1 million.

But it IS possible … And the Schunk brothers just revealed a MASSIVE clue to help new traders follow in their footsteps.

The Truth About Day Trading

This is an interesting niche.

People get into trading because they want to make money.

Usually, they’re also driven by the apparent ease and flexibility of making money without a boss, without coworkers, and without an office lifestyle.

It’s one of the main reasons why I trade … Just give me a Wifi signal and I’m good to go. I can do this from anywhere and technically, I don’t have to answer to anyone!

But … There are a lot of things a trader needs to know before they can successfully capitalize off of these plays.

And in the beginning, a trader learning on their own is likely to take a misstep.

Trust me, I developed this trading process two decades ago while I was still in college. I was on my own … And I made A LOT of mistakes.

One of the most glaring: I blew up the mutual fund that I was managing. Not pretty…

I didn’t have a community to help guide me in the right direction. And I’m convinced that my trading STILL suffers to this day.

For example, I usually sell my winning positions too quickly because I’ve been burned in the past. I call it my trading PTSD.

But traders who grew through studying with me and taking my trading challenge … They had mentorship and a community to bounce ideas off of.

This is why trading is such an interesting niche…

A self-sufficient trader should be able to profit all on their own. But to get to that point, it takes A LOT of learning.

Luckily, the learning curve grows shorter the more interaction a trader has with a savvy trading community. It keeps them on the right track.

Learn This Process Faster

Jack Kellogg is one of my most successful students.

He learned to trade in my trading community and had help from other traders to grow his knowledge account.

Jack is currently sitting at over $20 million in trading profits. He started with me in 2017.

That’s compared to my profits of $7.7 million, and I started in 2000.

That’s why a trading community is SO important.

• We can pass knowledge back and forth. • We share hot stock picks. • It keeps a trader on the path toward success (healthy peer pressure).

I’m convinced that this is one of the main reasons that contributed to Chris and Evan’s trading success.

Not only were they a part of the trading community … They had each other!

Here’s my main point:

Trading seems like a lone-wolf profession. But actually, in the beginning, it’s SO helpful to have input from other professional traders.

That’s the whole reason I started Tim Sykes Daily — to create a community for traders.

Think about it like this …

The people who climb Mount Everest:

• They don’t climb on their own. • They don’t skimp on preparation. • They listen to professionals in the community before climbing.

And to think … Everest climbers aren’t even chasing profits.

Take your trading seriously!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily