Life takes us all on a journey.

One that ultimately defines us as individuals.

For some of you, that path seems clear. It may seem like a struggle. But you walk it confidently, knowing it leads to what you want out of life.

For most, however, their journeys are dictated by others.

The influence of family, teachers, friends, social media, movies, TV shows, etc., all conspire to place expectations on us that can be hard to see beyond.

Knowing what you truly want takes the time and effort of patient self-reflection.

You must dig deep.

Unfortunately, digging deep keeps most people on the path imposed on them.

But when my student faced the same pressures that deter so many, he stepped onto his path to trading anyway.

And he’s a better man as a result.

Today, I want you to hear his story…

Andrew’s Journey

Andrew passed the $1 million threshold a few years ago.

What a story he has.

It’s a perfect example of how having a community like Tim Sykes Daily can take your trading to the next level.

Andrew started small — just a few thousand bucks. And despite his fair share of blowups and missed opportunities, he stuck with trading and built the life he wanted for himself.

All while working in his parents’ nail salon.

Millionaire Motivation: Andrew and his parents.

Andrew’s parents are immigrants.

Incredibly, they met in a refugee camp, moved to the U.S., and opened a nail salon to build a better life.

Andrew began working in their salon as a teen, giving manicures and pedicures.

And it was there that he started trading on the side.

Before long, he knew he was onto something, despite his mother telling him trading was a waste of time.

He dedicated himself to learning a process. He would even stop during an appointment for a “bathroom break” but instead head into the back room to enter trades.

He was relentless.

And that dedication and relentlessness paid off with over $1 million in trading profits.

Among the lessons he shared with me, one that stood out was how “trading was like going to the gym.”

When you go to the gym, you have to know your limits. You can’t just load up the weight and expect to make gains. That’s how you get hurt.

You must learn when you need to step back or step away. Gains don’t happen overnight.

The same holds for trading. You want to start small, trade small, and be safe. You can always size up later.

Eventually, the patterns started to click for Andrew. That told him he was on the right path and helped him stick to learning his process, even when the inevitable losses set him back.

The big lesson here: Sometimes you have to dig deep to build the life you want.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily