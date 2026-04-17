On Wednesday, I was doing a webinar and I completely missed it…

I checked my watchlist only to find that this one had already spiked. Massively.

I didn’t want to chase because the move was too big.

Discipline is important all the time, but even more so when I’m teaching students.

All I could do was thank the chat pumpers and short sellers for making an explosive combination (even while they hate each other).

Just my take…

They spike stocks faster and further than promoters alone EVER used to.

Check it out…

This One Has “DotCom” Era Vibes

While I was in my webinar, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) announced it was rebranding.

Then THIS happened…

Source: StocksToTrade

BIRD 4/15/26 — a nearly $2/share spike in 4 minutes.

What, exactly, was the rebrand?

BIRD is becoming an AI chip company.

Allbirds used to be a shoe company. Let that sink in…

From being a mostly-failed shoe manufacturer to AI chips…

In one fell swoop.

This is the kind of thing I used to laugh about during the DotCom boom.

Back then, any stock that mentioned “dot com” in a press release would spike.

There were companies that didn’t do anything, had no products, and offered no services…

But if the company’s name included dot com … BOOM.

BIRD’s course-change looked like that.

Especially considering BIRD was valued at $4 billion when it IPO’d in 2021…

But sold its footwear brand and intellectual property in March for just $39 million.

Sometimes You Have to Sit On Your Hands

I was SO frustrated when I missed BIRD in the $3s. And like I said, I couldn’t chase.

But I had no idea it would keep going like this…

Source: StocksToTrade

BIRD 4/15/26, chat pump, short squeeze, hottest play in the market.

What a CRAZY move this was. All I could do was what I so often tell students to do…

Watch and learn (aye, aye, aye…).

There will be more opportunities.

The Market Is On FIRE

The Nasdaq closed higher for the 10th straight session this week and closed at an all-time high.

The S&P 500 closed above 7,000 for the first time.

And oil pulled back…

So much for the Iran war.

This is a great market to trade. But you might have to get up early if you want the best plays.

Remember, the early BIRD gets the worm.

In this market, everyone should be getting up early and putting in the time. If you’re still working a regular job, watch the markets as much as possible.

Even if you’re not trading, this is a perfect market to learn.

Take advantage of it.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily