Right now, a new word defines the market. It’s FOMO, the fear of missing out.

Investors have it, and that’s why we see the same big stock names reaching new highs day after day.

The expression dates back to 2000, when traders were chasing internet stocks because they feared missing out on potential gains.

We see this kind of market every few years. In fact, this type of environment existed before the acronym as we know it.

Investor FOMO can be traced back to at least 1636, when traders entered a buying frenzy for tulip bulbs that led to a bubble. In FOMO markets, investors target short-term gains.

Currently, FOMO traders are buying stocks in Apple and Tesla. They’ve scored big moves since the stocks bottomed in March. And they also show great long-term gains.

Since Apple started trading in 1982, it has delivered an average annual return of about 20%. Its market cap grew from $1.2 billion to almost $2 trillion over that time.

It did even better in the past 27 years. Apple delivered average annual gains of 25.9%. However, it may surprise you to know that some companies did even better.

Today, I reveal a drinkmaker that gained an average of 30.4% a year over that time.



An Overlooked Company Beats Apple

This beverage company had a market capitalization of about $14 million in 1992. Its market cap topped $43.6 billion recently.

That might not sound as impressive as Apple’s $2 trillion market cap. After all, Apple’s success earns constant headlines.

But investors in Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) earned better returns. In the chart below, you can see that Monster’s average annual rate of return beat Apple’s:

Average Annual Rate of Return for AAPL vs. MNST

(Source: Optuma)

The 27-year returns are shown because Monster began trading in 1992.

The next chart shows the total returns of both stocks. As you can see, Monster’s total return greatly surpassed Apple’s:

MNST Beats APPL in Total Percentage Returns

(Source: Trade Navigator)

Monster has a long history. It started as Hansen’s (a juicemaker) in 1935. Later, natural sodas were added. The company merged with the energy drinkmaker, Monster Beverage, in 2012.

This company isn’t in the spotlight like Apple, but it goes to show that big winners aren’t always in the most exciting industries.

Monster’s management identified new beverage markets. Then, they quickly jumped on new trends. That led to total returns of over 130,000%. That’s about five times more than what Apple delivered to its shareholders.

Capture Fortunes With Small Caps

In stock market history, other big winners share a common trait with Monster. They all started as small caps. Monster was worth just $14 million when it began trading.

Small caps have a long history of beating large caps. Researchers identified this fact in 1981.

In recent months, investors have been ignoring small caps. Instead, they bought the biggest names in the tech sectors.

Not many know, but now is the best time for long-term investors to invest in small caps. There are plenty of bargains waiting to be found in the smallest companies. These are the kind of investments that will pay off for years.

