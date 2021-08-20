Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most influential people in tech. And his latest pet project is a virtual reality (VR) app called “Horizon Workrooms.”

Basically, you put on a VR headset, and you can virtually collaborate with your co-workers around the country.

With the app, you can show your computer screen in 3D as if you’re in a conference room with a projector.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss why virtual offices will be a huge tipping point trend in the 2020s.

