Did You See What the SEC Just Did?

Anyone else remember Where’s Waldo?



It was a popular children’s book in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Kids would look at pictures showing a crowd of people. Their job was to find Waldo. He always wore a red-and-white-striped shirt and hat.



Searching for Waldo kept kids busy and quiet in the time before iPads. I’m not sure who liked the book more — the children or their parents.



Chances are you haven’t thought about Waldo in years. But, whether you realize it or not, you’re still looking for him every day…



See, successful traders look at the same information as everyone else and try to spot something important. They’re searching for “Waldo.”



Only thing is, they don’t know what Waldo’s wearing. They don’t even know if he’s there.



So when Waldo appeared right in front of them last year, many traders completely missed it…

Did You Miss This?

I first spotted Waldo back in 2018. I was looking at data on individual stocks, and realized I could do better focusing on just one ticker.



My One Trade strategy was born — and “Waldo” was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) hiding among thousands of stocks.



This strategy works in both bull and bear markets. Our SPY options trades are up more than 5% in 2022, while the index is down 17.5%.



That’s the power of finding new ideas in the same “picture” everyone else is looking at.



Although I kept searching, I didn’t find Waldo again…



Until late last year, when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a surprising rule.



The SEC makes sure markets operate fairly. Its rules ban insider trading and market manipulation, which used to be common practice.



The SEC leveled the playing field. Insiders lost their edge, and individuals can now trade in a fair market.



So when the SEC issued a certain rule last year, it took me by surprise. Other traders noticed the ruling, and many liked it. But they missed the real importance — what it could mean for everyday people.



They didn’t see Waldo. But I did.



I realized this decision created a huge opportunity for us. And within months, I had a system to exploit it…



To the tune of 43,000% in seven years.

The SEC Just Supercharged This Strategy

You’re probably familiar with that number by now.



But you may not realize that, thanks to the SEC’s decision, this only scratches the surface of what’s possible…



See, I had to work with data that preceded the rule. That limited my testing.



The market didn’t allow us to capture those gains — until now.



With this new rule, I can trade the strategy. And, as you’ll see tomorrow, 43,000% could pale in comparison to the gains that are now possible.



For the first time ever, I’m sharing the rules of my brand-new strategy with the public. This is a bit unorthodox, but I want you all to see the results for yourself…



Regards,



Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, True Options Masters