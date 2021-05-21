 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_21; ct_50

The Crypto Sell-off Is a Buying Opportunity

Steve Fernandez

May 21, 2021

27 second read

On May 8, the date Tesla CEO and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live, the total market cap of all cryptos was about $2.5 trillion.

Since then, the market has lost over $800 billion in value, and prices continued to plunge on Friday.

In today’s Market Insights video, I look at some of the negative headwinds that are facing cryptos — and why the sell-off is a potential buying opportunity.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

