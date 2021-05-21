The Crypto Sell-off Is a Buying Opportunity

On May 8, the date Tesla CEO and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live, the total market cap of all cryptos was about $2.5 trillion.

Since then, the market has lost over $800 billion in value, and prices continued to plunge on Friday.

In today’s Market Insights video, I look at some of the negative headwinds that are facing cryptos — and why the sell-off is a potential buying opportunity.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes