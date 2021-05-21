 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_21; ct_50

Select Page

What’s Next for Growth Stocks and Bitcoin

Ted Bauman

Posted by | May 21, 2021 | , ,

1 minute, 1 second read

What’s Next for Growth Stocks and Bitcoin

On Wednesday, bitcoin lost $1 trillion. Growth stocks took a massive hit.

Does this mark the end of the speculation that’s driven this market for the last year?

I think so, and I explain why in today’s video.

You’ll find out why bitcoin suffered such significant losses and why that spilled over to equities.

You’ll also get answers to the two big questions on everyone’s mind: What comes next … and what should you do?

The Big Unwind

Markets are fitfully rotating away from growth to value stocks. Gone are the days of guaranteed gains from the insubstantial. The new kings on the street are companies who actually generate cash — here and now.

Watch today’s video to discover:

  • The animal spirits mobilizing in the market, and what’s driving them.
  • The hidden dagger that’s silently but regularly drawing blood from the markets … and what you can do to protect your investments from it.
  • The supply/demand equation that’s fed the speculation monster for so long … and what’s changing.
  • And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Kind regards,

Turn Your Images On
Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

3 Ways to Discover the Best REITs to Buy

Inflation Nation? 3 Reasons Not to Fear the Reaper

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"Since I started following your secret over your multiple publications, my $659,000 account is up to $715,000 in just 2 months. I’m up $56,000 in one month alone."

- Will O.

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

Share This