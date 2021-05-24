 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_24; ct_50

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum: The Hidden Crypto Opportunity

Angela Jirau

May 24, 2021

What the heck is bitcoin anyway?

A currency? Commodity? Security?

No matter how you classify it, one thing is for sure … bitcoin is a very big deal. So big, in fact, that even if you don’t own any, it can still impact your portfolio — as evidenced by last week’s decline.

In today’s video, Ted shares his take. He says it’s not an asset. He’ll show you why and what he considers it. And Clint reveals where he thinks it’s headed next…

What’s Happening in the Shadows?

Clint will show you why the sell-off in cryptos isn’t over yet and why Ethereum is a better bet in the long term.

Beyond that, find out about the massive disruption taking place in the shadow of cryptocurrencies. According to Clint, this is a far better opportunity right now.

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Remember, we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. If you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow Ted on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

