Crypto Will Dominate the $100 Trillion Financial Industry

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | Apr 29, 2022

2 minute, 21 second read

Just a few years ago, cryptos weren’t really considered an asset class.

Since then, their popularity has exploded.

Cryptos are now a $1.8 trillion market.

And I believe they’ll outperform every other asset class over the next decade.

In today’s video, I explain why institutional and retail investors alike are moving into crypto.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

a black and white drawing of a hand with a long pointy point

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry. The stock jumped 115% this morning on the news that it is being acquired by private equity firm GI Partners.

 

Vaxxinity Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX) develops therapeutic candidates in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses. The stock climbed 75% on the news of company insiders, including the CEO and the executive chairman, purchasing additional shares of the stock.

 

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) discovers, develops and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The stock is up 33% after the company received a buyout offer from a division of the private equity group All Blue Capital.

 

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FNCH) develops a novel class of orally administered microbiome therapeutics. It is up 32% after the FDA removed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for CP101, a drug for preventing recurrent C. difficile infections.

 

Clearwater Paper Corp. (NYSE: CLW) manufactures and supplies paper and paper products such as tissues. The stock is up 22% after the company managed to beat first-quarter earnings estimates thanks to raising prices to combat inflation.

 

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: BIOX) provides crop productivity technologies designed to transition agriculture toward carbon neutrality. It rose 18% after China approved imports of the company’s drought-resistant soybean crop strain.

 

Pinduoduo Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD) operates an e-commerce platform in China. It is one of the Chinese stocks up 17% today on signals that the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on tech companies in an effort to help the economy.

 

Bilibili Inc. (Nasdaq: BILI) provides online entertainment services and mobile games aimed at the younger generations in China. This is another Chinese tech stock that is up 14% on the news that Chinese regulators will suspend their crackdown on tech companies.

 

NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) manufactures self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, ATMs, cheque processing systems and barcode scanners. It is up 12% on the news that it has attracted buyout interest from at least six potential bidders including Apollo Global Management.

 

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) designs and manufactures flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces. The stock is up 11% after the company delivered great first-quarter results thanks to strong demand for home renovations and higher prices.

