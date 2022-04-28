Would You Put Crypto in Your 401(k)?

401(k)s aren’t the most exciting way to invest.

The Census Bureau says most Americans don’t contribute anything to their employer’s retirement plan.

But what if instead of buying stocks, you could invest a portion of your paycheck in crypto?

Fidelity, the largest 401(k) provider in the U.S., wants to let you do just that.

On Tuesday, the financial giant said it will offer bitcoin in its retirement plans later this year.

Employees will soon be able to invest up to 20% of their contributions in bitcoin.

It’s the latest sign that cryptos are transforming the $100 trillion global financial industry.

Here’s why Fidelity’s move could help fuel a massive crypto rally…

401(k)s Take the Emotion Out of Investing

The crypto markets are known for their volatility.

We’ve often seen drops of 50% or more followed by 100%-plus rallies.

One crypto — what we call the “Next Gen Coin” — even soared over 500% last year.

But as Steve Fernandez explained on Monday, emotional trading leads to market extremes.

Investors dump their crypto when prices are low. Then they buy back in once prices peak.

401(k)s take the emotion out of investing.

With Fidelity’s crypto retirement plan, employees will automatically buy cryptos every paycheck.

And they’ll hold onto those cryptos until they’re ready to retire.

That will help stabilize the crypto markets and lead to higher and higher prices over time.

Plus, 401(k)s are the easiest way to invest.

Employees will be able to buy cryptos without signing up for a crypto exchange like Coinbase.

Pay Less Taxes for Your Crypto

401(k)s have special tax benefits you don’t get at crypto exchanges.

That’s because traditional 401(k)s take dollars out of your paycheck.

These contributions lower your income, meaning you pay less in taxes.

If Roth 401(k)s are an option, that could be an even better way to buy cryptos.

Roth retirement plans make you pay taxes upfront. But then you don’t need to pay taxes later.

That means if cryptos in your 401(k) go up 7,200%, like Ian King says the Next Gen Coin could, then your gains are likely going to be tax-free.

And if employers match contributions, that’s even better.

Get Ready for the Next Crypto Rally

Fidelity currently manages $2.7 trillion in its retirement plans.

That’s over three times bigger than bitcoin’s market cap.

So just imagine if a portion of that $2.7 trillion became bitcoin instead of stocks…

We’re talking about hundreds of billions of dollars flooding into bitcoin.

And Fidelity isn’t stopping there.

Dave Gray, the company’s head of workplace retirement offerings, said other cryptos will be available in the future.

That would definitely include the Next Gen Coin.

Gray added: “We fully expect that cryptocurrency is going to shape the way future generations think about investing for the near term and long term.”

And if other financial firms add cryptos to their retirement plans as well, then prices could soar even higher.

After all, the crypto market is still in its infancy.

The entire market is worth less than $2 trillion right now.

Compare that to the global financial market, which is worth $100 trillion.

The money is just starting to flow in. So now is a great time to buy cryptos.

And if you’re not familiar with crypto investing, Ian King has you covered.

Check out his presentation to learn more.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE: SQZ) develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The stock climbed 34% after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the company’s lead cell therapy candidate for the treatment of HPV16+ tumors.

RCM Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: RCMT) provides advanced information technology and engineering services to maximize the operational performance of businesses. The stock is up 25% today after the company managed to beat both revenue and earnings estimates for the first quarter.

Ocwen Financial Corp. (NYSE: OCN) is a financial services company that originates and services mortgage loans. The stock rose 20% after the company reported strong preliminary results for the first quarter despite the current market conditions.

LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS) manufactures and sells nonresidential lighting and retail display solutions. It is up 16% after beating analyst expectations for the third quarter and after announcing a $15 million share repurchase program.

Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. Although the company’s first-quarter earnings weren’t impressive the stock is up 16% thanks to the moves the company is making to improve the business such as raising prices to combat inflation.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) provides shipping, mailing and logistics to businesses, retailers and government clients. The stock is up 16% after the company delivered great earnings for the first quarter with record margin expansion despite inflationary pressures.

PTC Inc. (Nasdaq: PTC) develops and markets software solutions that enable manufacturers to improve efficiency and productivity. It is up 15% after the company beat expectations for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq: FB), the parent of social media companies Facebook and Instagram, is up 13% today. The stock rose after the company reported first-quarter results that were better than what many analysts and investors feared.

Standard Chartered plc (OTC: SCBFY) provides various banking products and services internationally. It is up 13% after the bank reported better-than-expected result for the first quarter that were driven by recovering interest income and better cost efficiency.

XBiotech Inc. (Nasdaq: XBIT) discovers, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. The stock is up 12% after the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products approved the launch of a clinical study for the company’s treatment candidate for colorectal cancer.