If you’re following every wiggle and jiggle in the stock market, I have news for you…

Stop.

Not only are you wasting your time, you’re missing out on how the real money is made.

Daily market gyrations are nothing but noise. And if you focus on the noise, you lose sight of the long game.

Long-term thinking is how successful investors make big money in the stock market. They don’t get distracted by noise. In fact, they only care about one thing: swinging at the fat pitch.

Just what is a fat pitch?

It’s a pitch that’s located right where the hitter expects it to be. Great baseball players such as Ted Williams would only ever swing at fat pitches.

The rest of the time, he rested the bat on his shoulder.

By only swinging at fat pitches, Williams landed himself in the Baseball Hall of Fame — and is still considered the greatest hitter of all time.

He’s also the last player to have a batting average of .406 … a record that’s held fast since 1941.

Investors have a lot to learn from Williams.

Instead of “swinging” and making stock trades on every company that comes your way, you should only invest when you see a fat pitch.

In other words, only buy stocks when they’re trading at a price that gives you the highest probability of making money.

The rest of the time, it’s best not to do anything.

Right now, the stock market is in panic mode over coronavirus fears. And stocks are trading at prices way below the underlying worth of their businesses.

In fact, the market’s offering investors a few fat pitches right now — but if it falls further, we’ll see even more.

That’s why smart investors are buying mispriced stocks instead of hiding under their desks.

And so should you.

I’ll show you why in today’s video and will also break down the four things you need to remember when the market’s in a frenzy.

