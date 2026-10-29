The idea of making money from trading stocks is exciting.

And why wouldn’t it be??

As a professional trader, I get to travel the world and trade from anywhere. I’m not bound by a 9-to-5 at the office.

My most recent office with a view in Madeira.

That’s often the dream for some of you too …

But the stock market isn’t an unlimited money machine.

You might want to make a trade because you’re excited. Especially as we watch these stocks move up and down by hundreds of percentages in a day.

It’s easy to want to snag some cash from the market.

But if there isn’t a setup, you’ll probably lose money.

Know What’s Working … And What’s Not

It’s essential that you recognize the difference between a good setup and a bad setup.

It takes some experience to see these patterns in real time.

But instead of randomly wandering through the market, trying to absorb price data on a whim … Follow a structured approach!

Here’s what’s working right now:

Here’s what’s NOT working right now: Pump and dump.

Pump and dumps are alive and … still scammy as ever.

It’s part of the game that every trader should understand, if for no other reason than to see just how gullible so many people out there are.

Read more about it here.

Take the Right Path to Profits … PROMISE ME

We have to wait for the stock to match our framework. Otherwise, we’re just gambling on stock movements.

And gamblers get eaten alive out here.

To truly test your patience as a trader, I have a test for you …

Focus on the process. Not the profits.

And understand that making mistakes and taking losses doesn’t disqualify you from having massive success over time.

In fact, it actually helps you achieve your goals faster as you learn what NOT to do. So you can focus on what works and eventually scale that up to life-changing profits.

Trading is TRULY so great if you make the short-term sacrifice to learn the rules.

Then practice to constantly play by the rules and be rewarded hugely over time.

The only people who don’t succeed are those who don’t study, who don’t learn from their losses and keep repeating the same mistakes over and over until they quit or run out of money.

So which path do you want to take?

Learning and then earning to build something beautiful for yourself and your family … or being stubborn, bitter, lazy and eventually destitute.

Shoot me a message here if YOU PROMISE TO TAKE THE RIGHT PATH!

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily