My job is never done.

There will ALWAYS be over-aggressive, degenerate gamblers who refuse to trade scared.

That is…

Until they lose enough that it hurts.

The crazy thing is, that’s when most people quit.

They think, “I’m not good at trading. Trading sucks. I’m giving up.”

That’s sad because the reality is, they’ve just not been properly taught.

So, right when they should be MORE focused on the process…

They want to walk away.

This is EXACTLY why I say you should always trade scared.

Yesterday, there was yet another example.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (AMOD) looked like an all-day runner.

Source: Stocks To Trade

AMOD 10/21/26 premarket to 1:30 p.m. ET.

I was congratulating longs who traded it better than me.

Then the company did an offering and it cracked (hard).

After it happened, everyone was talking about how it was completely unpredictable.

Again, my job is never done…

No, It Was NOT “Completely Unpredictable”

Everyone on X doing introspective “shoulda, coulda, woulda” posts was plain wrong.

To anyone who was surprised by the AMOD drop, you might want to focus more on preparation.

Stocks like AMOD have been tanking after offerings for decades.

This is NOT new or unpredictable…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AMOD 10/21/26 1-min candles, BIG crack on offering.

Did I know there was going to be an offering?

No. Of course not.

But my timestamped sell alert an hour before the big drop was pretty clear:

(I’m in the Azores, 4 hours ahead, which is why the timestamp says 5:12 p.m.)

Check out my exact wording, because it’s a telltale sign of what was to come: “…every penny higher here is such a grind, that usually precedes a big drop…”

NOW do you see…

Why I Always Trade Cowardly

Nobody wants to get stuck in a halt after an offering. It’s scary, because you have no idea how far it could drop.

But as long as you…

• Trade small. • Sell into strength. • And NEVER believe the hype…

You don’t EVER have to end up pulling your hair out while you wait to see how much you’ve lost.

Here’s the reality…

You can be a VERY successful trader without taking huge risks.

But guess what?

You MUST Focus On the Process and Study, Study, Study

The reason why 90% of trades lose is because 90% of traders are unprepared for these events.

Not everyone, but most.

Yes, I even had some students get stuck in AMOD. Needless to say, I assigned them 100 burpees and told them to study.

And I’m sure they’ll learn because they hear me say it almost every day.

If you trade scared, trading isn’t scary.

I’ve seen stocks like AMOD drop like a knife after an offering again and again.

If you trade long enough, you’ll probably get caught in one.

But you NEVER have to put yourself in a bad position by trading too big.

Remember, 99.99% of these companies fail. They’re terrible companies.

But they DO give you an opportunity to grow a small account.

Have a great day and STUDY HARD!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily