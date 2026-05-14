When I first wrote about Anthropic’s new AI security system, Mythos, most people had no way to judge its value.

Anthropic said Mythos could help find serious software vulnerabilities before attackers did. But the company refused to release it publicly because of concerns that it could potentially be abused by hackers.

That left the rest of us wondering if Mythos was a game-changing step forward for agentic AI…

Or just another impressive-sounding product announcement with no substance.

This week’s chart appears to provide us with the answer.

The Mythos Bump

Our chart of the week comes from Mozilla, the organization behind the Firefox browser.

As you can see, it tracks the number of security vulnerabilities fixed in Firefox each month.

Image: Mozilla

And the spike on the right side of the chart is mind blowing.

Mozilla says that after integrating AI-powered security systems, including Anthropic’s Mythos tools, Firefox security fixes surged to more than 400 vulnerabilities in April.

That’s dramatically higher than the levels the company had been seeing before.

What makes this chart especially interesting is that Firefox is already one of the most heavily audited open-source projects in the world. Its code is constantly reviewed by professional engineers, outside researchers and automated testing systems.

Yet these new AI tools — specifically Mythos — managed to uncover hundreds of additional vulnerabilities in a single month, including bugs that reportedly existed unnoticed for over a decade.

To me, this is one of the clearest signs yet that artificial intelligence is moving beyond simple chatbots and copilots.

This is AI participating in highly technical cybersecurity work inside one of the world’s most important software platforms.

Cybersecurity is exactly the kind of field where AI can have an enormous impact very quickly.

That’s because modern software ecosystems contain billions of lines of code spread across browsers, cloud platforms, operating systems, industrial infrastructure and financial networks.

Human engineers simply can’t inspect all of this code fast enough on their own.

But AI can.

That means AI systems could soon scan massive amounts of software for vulnerabilities around the clock, which should make software dramatically safer over time.

But it also raises an uncomfortable possibility.

If AI systems are suddenly uncovering this many hidden vulnerabilities inside Firefox, what happens when they begin analyzing the aging software running banks, hospitals, utilities and transportation networks?

This is something we should all be concerned about. Because we’ve already seen what can happen when hidden software vulnerabilities slip through unnoticed.

One of the worst examples is the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack that exploited a flaw in older Windows systems and spread across more than 150 countries in a matter of hours.

It forced hospitals in the U.K. to divert ambulances, caused factories to temporarily shut down and disrupted major transportation networks.

Researchers later estimated the attack caused roughly $4 billion in global damages.

That attack was built around a single known vulnerability.

Now imagine what happens when AI systems become capable of uncovering thousands of hidden weaknesses across aging software infrastructure faster than human researchers can patch them.

We could be talking about a black swan event of epic proportions.

Here’s My Take

When Anthropic introduced Mythos, it would’ve been easy to dismiss it as another hyperbolic AI announcement.

This week’s chart suggests that it’s something much more important.

To me, Mozilla’s data looks like strong evidence that AI systems are beginning to produce meaningful real-world results beyond chatbots and image generators.

And cybersecurity is probably only the beginning.

Modern software ecosystems have simply become too large and too complex for human teams to monitor perfectly on their own.

AI changes that equation.

And if these systems can already uncover hundreds of hidden flaws inside one of the world’s most heavily audited browsers, imagine what they could eventually do in industries like engineering, logistics, infrastructure or medicine.

That’s why I suspect we’re all still underestimating just how quickly AI could upend the economy.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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