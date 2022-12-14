“This company will usher in a new age of online retail for used cars.”



That’s what some “experts” were saying about a company that sold used cars out of a giant PEZ dispenser just one year ago.



But where they saw game-changing innovation, all I could see was a new marketing gimmick … and a downright toxic balance sheet.



Despite that, it was a favorite of the pandemic-bubble speculators … and for all the wrong reasons.



If you know me, you know I’m no speculator. I’m an investor. So while the speculators were busy gawking at the PEZ dispensers … I was looking at the numbers.



And when I looked under the hood, it was clear this company was more story than business.



The company showed a loss of $280 million in 2019. It had no earnings … and was living on borrowed money.



That didn’t matter to the speculators. In March 2020, the stock was trading at $50 or so per share. A year and change later — after it posted a $460 million loss in 2020 — it surged up to $350 a share.



But I knew that 7X surge was based on story, not substance…



So I set my price target … at ZERO.



Today, the stock price is a lot closer to my target — trading around $5.



But it’ll only get worse from here.



Watch the video below to see the worst stock to own in 2023 … and find out which Alpha “A-team” Stock I recommended my subscribers buy instead:

If you prefer to read the transcript, click here.



It’s much easier to figure out the worth of a business than to try picking the latest “disruptor.”



The big money is made by sitting, not trading. Holding a handful of quality businesses, buying at bargain prices and then waiting.



Doesn’t get any simpler than that.



And this bear market is creating so many bargain opportunities for quality businesses.



So to me, this period of time is like manna from heaven. We get to buy more great stocks at even bigger discounts.



For example…



We recently added a company that:

Has a market share 5X bigger than its nearest competitor.



Generates $1 billion in free cash flow.



Is buying back shares.

And the stock market is offering us this business at a bargain price.



The tortoise beats the hare, and earnings beat stories.



Regards,





Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

