Buy Nvidia Stock at Rock Bottom Prices

When I asked my kids about their favorite brands, they always pick big names like Apple or Disney.

Those are great companies.

But an even better bet is on a stock that powers the innovations that companies like them rely on.

It’s a tech stock focused on the future. It forms a critical piece of hardware for billions of devices. And the demand for its products is only growing.

Right now, there is a lot of worry in the market. The stock market is back to Obama prices. But not this stock.

It took a hit. But it’s still holding strong above 2018 prices. And that’s better than most.

In today’s edition of Bank It or Tank It, I take a deep dive into Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA).

This is a semiconductor stock. They build the microchips that make things like computers and cell phones faster every year.

In my video today, I explain why I want to avoid some of the most beaten down companies — and instead focus on great, quality companies like Nvidia.

Nvidia is one of the few stocks that is still in an uptrend since the last market crash in 2018. That means the stock hasn’t traded below the price decline from 2018 yet.

Check out my latest video to see why I’m such a big fan of Nvidia’s stock. Watch until the end to find out what price I think Nvidia is a screaming deal.

As I mentioned in my video, I don’t think you should buy Nvidia today.

Even though it is on my Bank It list, the continued volatility will give you a chance to grab shares at an even better price.

And when it comes to volatility, you may think you have only one option – to buy beaten down stocks.

But, you don’t have to sit on your hands and wait.

Regards,

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Quick Hit Profits