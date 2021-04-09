I suspect you’ve heard this: “Bitcoin is the new gold.”

It’s a saying — maybe even a lifestyle choice — that’s becoming more common these days. And bitcoin has certainly outperformed gold recently.

But when I started hearing this, I thought to myself, why don’t crypto folks just cut to the chase?

They should tell the world “bitcoin is the new U.S. dollar.” It’s a much larger market to disrupt.

In today’s Market Insights video, I discuss two assets you need to buy now to protect yourself against the weakening dollar.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

