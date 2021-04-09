 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_09; ct_50

Select Page

Buy Bitcoin Now — and This Asset Too

Brian Christopher

Posted by | Apr 9, 2021 | , , ,

36 second read

Buy Bitcoin Now — and This Asset Too

I suspect you’ve heard this: “Bitcoin is the new gold.”

It’s a saying — maybe even a lifestyle choice — that’s becoming more common these days. And bitcoin has certainly outperformed gold recently.

But when I started hearing this, I thought to myself, why don’t crypto folks just cut to the chase?

They should tell the world “bitcoin is the new U.S. dollar.” It’s a much larger market to disrupt.

In today’s Market Insights video, I discuss two assets you need to buy now to protect yourself against the weakening dollar.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Good Investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

Recommended For You

Bitcoin $350K — You Asked, Here’s Why

Buy Next Bitcoin Boom Before $115K!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"Since I started following your secret over your multiple publications, my $659,000 account is up to $715,000 in just 2 months. I’m up $56,000 in one month alone."

- Will O.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

“I bought my first Of Paul’s stocks Nov. 1, 2017. I’m happy to say that I’m ahead $14,000. That’s more then 1/3 of what I invested with my money, and in 9 months. Thank you, Paul, you’re the real deal.”

- Larry

Share This