The markets are closed for the holiday today, which gives us a welcome break to step back and evaluate what’s coming next.

For the last decade, all you had to do was buy SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Trust (NYSE: SPY) and you would have made a solid return. But you can’t just ride the market anymore.

In fact, if you focus on the stock market as a whole, you’re missing the big picture.

In this week’s installment of Your Money Matters Ted and Clint Lee break down how the game has changed … and where the smart money is headed next.

Where to Look Now

The Amazons and Apples are still the ones driving this stock rally. So should investors just keep squeezing profits out of those stocks?

Judging from a new trend that Ted and Clint have spotted, if you want to find solid gains, you’d be better off looking elsewhere.

In this week’s video, you’ll discover:

Why it’s time to ditch those index funds … and the two most important factors to help you decide where to put your money next. (6:39-11:02)

Three charts that show why you need to watch this dramatic shift in market behavior. (1:11-3:00)

Which segment of the stock market has just caught up to the big tech juggernaut that was leading this rally. (3:56-6:39)

