Intel Dethroned? 1 Chipmaker Just Soared 85%

In January, my colleague Jeff Yastine wrote an article in Smart Profits Daily explaining how major chipmaker Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) saw its growth stagnate.

Since then, one rival chipmaker’s stock has surged 46%. And since they bottomed in March, shares have skyrocketed 85%.

As Jeff explained in his article: “Chipmakers offer exposure to many of the biggest tech trends, including automation, drones and artificial intelligence.” So, this is clearly one tech stock that you need to have in your portfolio right now.

In today’s Market Insights video, Jeff and I discuss what’s next for this emerging tech leader, and the best way to approach buying its stock.

