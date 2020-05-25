 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_25; ct_50

Intel Dethroned? 1 Chipmaker Just Soared 85%

Ian King

May 25, 2020

37 second read

In January, my colleague Jeff Yastine wrote an article in Smart Profits Daily explaining how major chipmaker Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) saw its growth stagnate.

Since then, one rival chipmaker’s stock has surged 46%. And since they bottomed in March, shares have skyrocketed 85%.

As Jeff explained in his article: “Chipmakers offer exposure to many of the biggest tech trends, including automation, drones and artificial intelligence.” So, this is clearly one tech stock that you need to have in your portfolio right now.

In today’s Market Insights video, Jeff and I discuss what’s next for this emerging tech leader, and the best way to approach buying its stock.

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

