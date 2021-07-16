Inflation has a bad reputation.

Check any news headline. Inflation is the “big bad wolf” huffing and puffing at our door.

The dominant narrative is that inflation is bad for everyone.

But there’s another way to look at inflation … its winners and losers, what it means to the economy … and your wealth.

In today’s video, I present a very different view about inflation … one that calls into question everything you’re constantly told.

The Ever-Feared Enemy

As I’ve said before in Bauman Daily, there are much bigger dangers to your wealth than inflation. Yet, in the past we’ve been told it’s the biggest threat to prosperity.

But what if the big bad wolf is a blessing in disguise?

Watch today’s video to see how the self-interest of a powerful set of players shapes what we hear about inflation … and why more of it could set the economy … and your portfolio … on a much sounder footing.

