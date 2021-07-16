Ignore the Pundits — Inflation Isn’t Coming Back

I’ve been in the markets for a quarter of a century now. And every time we’ve seen a little bit of an uptick in inflation, we’ve had these pundits come out.

I call them the “inflationistas.” They’ve been shouting about inflation for 25 years. It’s like the boy who cried wolf.

But there’s a bigger story going on here.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss why inflation isn’t coming back — and how some consumer products will actually get cheaper.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes