Boost Your Profits With AI and Machine Learning

This week, Steve and I discuss two of today's biggest technological revolutions.

I’m talking about artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In today’s video, we explain why these are great tools for investing.

And then we've got something really exciting to talk about at the end of this webinar.

Steve has actually been working on this new project with me. We're so excited to share it with you.

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) operates an online trading marketplace for private investors that provides access and exposure to shares of pre-IPO companies. It is up 43% today, continuing its wild swings after going public via a SPAC merger earlier this week.

Agrify Corp. (Nasdaq: AGFY) develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. It is up 21% today as the stock starts to recover from its sell-off earlier in the week following a disappointing fourth-quarter report.

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) acquires, owns and operates various liquified natural gas (LNG) assets. The stock is up 20% along with other LNG stocks on the news that the U.S. will be boosting its LNG exports to the EU to help end its reliance on Russian energy.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) builds electric vertical takeoff and landing passenger aircrafts optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The stock is up 16% after it reported results for the fourth quarter showing that the company is making progress toward aircraft certification and manufacturing.

Hookipa Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOK) develops therapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. It is up 15% after its fourth-quarter report showed that the company is on track with its goals to introduce a new class of arenaviral immunotherapies.

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) is a U.S.-based natural gas company. It is another LNG stock that is up 15% today on the news that the U.S. will supply Europe with additional LNG.

Cutera Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) researches and develops laser- and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. It is up 12% after its AviClear device became the first and only energy-based acne treatment device to receive an FDA clearance.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) produces metal additive 3D printers that build components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems and other high-value metal parts. The stock is up 11% after Zack’s Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell to a hold rating.

Erasca Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS) discovers and develops therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The stock rose 11% after it provided an update for the fourth quarter showing that the company achieved its clinical goals for the year on or ahead of schedule.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN) engages in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. This is yet another LNG stock that is up 10% today as investors see the potential in American LNG replacing Russian LNG in Europe.