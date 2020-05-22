Stocks have staged quite a rally since their March lows … the S&P 500 Index is up nearly 30% as I write this. All while we see the worst economic data of our lifetimes.

And it’s sparked an intense debate about where stocks are headed next. (Check out the comments in my YouTube videos if you don’t believe me.)

It turns out that the divide between bulls and bears is splitting along generational lines. Millennials are ready to go all-in, betting we are already in the next bull market … but baby boomers? Not so much.

In today’s video, I tell you why the smart money is siding with the more cautious approach.

Investing Wisely Is About to Get a Lot Harder

Younger investors have more time to recover losses. So it’s understandable that they’re more likely to look past the current crisis to future gains.

But stock prices can’t escape the reality of the economic pain still ahead. That doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities … but buying index funds to ride the stock market up forever won’t cut it.

In today’s video, you’ll find out:

The next big shoe to drop in this crisis that will spook investors. (9:46-11:28)

Just how bearish fund managers on Wall Street are about the stock market right now. (4:59-6:08)

This pandemic has created a unique crisis … but one chart shows it is actually following a similar pattern to previous stock market shocks. (3:27-4:59)

