 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_22; ct_50

Select Page

Boomers Are Right — This Isn’t a Bull Market

Ted Bauman

Posted by | May 22, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 27 second read

Boomers Are Right — This Isn’t a Bull Market

Stocks have staged quite a rally since their March lows … the S&P 500 Index is up nearly 30% as I write this. All while we see the worst economic data of our lifetimes.

And it’s sparked an intense debate about where stocks are headed next. (Check out the comments in my YouTube videos if you don’t believe me.)

It turns out that the divide between bulls and bears is splitting along generational lines. Millennials are ready to go all-in, betting we are already in the next bull market … but baby boomers? Not so much.

In today’s video, I tell you why the smart money is siding with the more cautious approach.

Investing Wisely Is About to Get a Lot Harder

Younger investors have more time to recover losses. So it’s understandable that they’re more likely to look past the current crisis to future gains.

But stock prices can’t escape the reality of the economic pain still ahead. That doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities … but buying index funds to ride the stock market up forever won’t cut it.

In today’s video, you’ll find out:

  • The next big shoe to drop in this crisis that will spook investors. (9:46-11:28)
  • Just how bearish fund managers on Wall Street are about the stock market right now. (4:59-6:08)
  • This pandemic has created a unique crisis … but one chart shows it is actually following a similar pattern to previous stock market shocks. (3:27-4:59)

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman Signature

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

Casinos Are Back — 1 Safe Bet for 26% Gains

2 Ways to Play the Market Recovery

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This