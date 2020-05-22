Two months ago, Chad Shoop and I started giving away free options trading ideas.

It’s been a hit — and your participation is encouraging to us.

We know because you told us! Many of you hit the ground running with our analysis and trade setups. Others did not.

And you told us why you were nervous… That’s just some of the feedback we got.

And we heard you! Whether you’re an old hat at this or you’re brand new to options trading, today’s video will show you what you need to know.

I’ll walk you through the ins and outs of placing a basic options trade in your brokerage platform so you can trade options with confidence — and have the opportunity to net quick triple-digit gains along the way.

Trading Options Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated

If you’re not in on the action just yet, don’t fret. We want to help everyone who wants to trade options — who want the chance to make big money in little time — feel confident stepping into a new way of investing.

We know that new things often feel intimidating.

But we got your back.

We are going to keep giving you profitable trading ideas in Winning Investor Daily. So, you can always come to us for that.

But we also want to use this space to break down the barriers that might be keeping you from trading options.

We’ll discuss options market concepts such as: risk and reward, selecting a contract, the importance of timing, basic terminology, using a system and much more.

Let’s start today with a short video on how to place a basic options trade in your brokerage platform.

This way, once you’ve set up your brokerage account to trade options, you can place an order with confidence.

You will see it’s not all that different from trading stocks.

As I noted in the video, your brokerage platform will look a bit different unless you trade with the same broker I do.

But don’t worry about that. This video runs through all the essential elements your brokerage will require for placing an options trade.

It may take a few extra minutes to get your bearings, but it’ll be like riding a bike in no time.

Thanks for being part of this!

And please — you can always email us with questions about trading options. It will help us fine-tune the instructions and tutorials that we provide here. We aren’t able to respond to emails directly, but we do read them all.

Good investing,



John Ross

Editor, Apex Profit Alert