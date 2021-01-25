Bitcoin soared 40% to start the year — after a jaw-dropping 300% rally in 2020 — before sliding 20% over the last few weeks.

So are we headed for a repeat 80% plunge, as in 2018? Or is another surge to new all-time highs possible?

You Decide

This week you’ll discover:

The charts that could signal more Bitcoin profits ahead. ( 0:58-6:08 )

) One glaring reason that bitcoin can’t replace fiat currency any time soon. ( 6:17-11:20 )

) Why bitcoin could have more utility value than gold. (11:28-12:28)

