I had a whole different email written for today. After all…

It’s my birthday!

I was going to send you some trading lessons I’ve learned over the years, maybe share a few stories, a few laughs…

But then, I got the best early-birthday present imaginable (from the government, of all places)…

The dumbest, most unfair rule in trading just got eliminated.

The SEC fully approved FINRA’s rule change…

Carve out the headstone: The Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule is dead.

The $25,000 minimum account requirement for day traders is gone, forever. You no longer need tens of thousands of dollars to make more than three day trades in five days.

After 25 years of watching small-account traders get handcuffed by this stupid rule, it’s finally buried.

And it could be the single most positive change to your trading, ever…

Why The PDT Rule Sucked

Before this rule change, small accounts were capped at three “round trips” (buy and sell of the same security) every five trading days.

Break that rule, and you got locked out of day trading for 90 days (or until you deposited enough cash to hit the $25,000 threshold).

Ever sit on your hands while perfect setups flashed across your screens because you had already burned your three tickets for the week?

The opportunity was there, and you would’ve taken it. But the rulebook said no.

It was designed to protect retail traders from blowing themselves up with excessive leverage.

But in practice, it handcuffed disciplined traders while doing nothing to stop reckless ones from losing money.

What’s Replacing It

The new intraday margin framework measures risk in real time (or end of day) instead of counting trades.

Your broker monitors your account for intraday margin deficits. If your risk exceeds your equity, you get a margin call just like any other margin violation.

But you don’t get locked out for 90 days just because you took four trades in a week.

The system requires you to maintain enough equity based on your actual exposure, not some arbitrary trade count.

It’s about how much risk you take, not how many trades you make … the way it should have been from the beginning.

What This Means For Your Trading

1. You can trade every setup that qualifies.

Right now, you probably pass on setups that meet your criteria simply because you’ve already used your three trades for the week.

You’re forced to pick and choose based on a government rule, not based on your strategy.

Never again…

2. You can set tight stops without penalty.

If you’ve got a small account, you probably avoid tight stop losses.

You don’t want to waste a day trade on a position that gets stopped out early. So you widen your stops, take on more risk per trade, and end up losing more money when you’re wrong.

With the new rule change, you can set stops at the level that invalidates your thesis without worrying about burning through limited trades.

That’s objectively better risk management.

3. You can cut losses quickly (without “wasting” a day trade).

Let’s say you enter a trade and within 15 minutes you realize you misread the setup.

With the old PDT rule, exiting early burned a day trade. So you held longer than you should, hoping the position would turn around.

But hope isn’t a strategy.

Now, you’ll be able to exit when you’re proven wrong (which is exactly what you’re supposed to do).

As great as all of this will be for your trading, don’t start making 50 trades a day. Don’t trade more just because you can.

Trade when the setup is there.

And now, when that setup shows up on trade number four in a week, the government won’t be able to stop you from taking it.

True flexibility for small-account day traders, for the first time in decades.

When The Rule Change Goes Live

The rule change was approved Tuesday…

Next, FINRA will announce an official start date, and the new rules will go live about 45 days after that notice.

So we’re not talking years, but only a few months before this is fully implemented across brokerages.

I’ve seen a lot of regulatory changes. I’ve read a lot of SEC documents.

Most of them made things harder for retail traders.

This one does the opposite.

It’s the most important change to retail trading in 25 years.

Best of all, it benefits the traders who’ve been getting screwed by it the most: the ones with smaller accounts trying to build something.

So yeah, best birthday present ever.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily