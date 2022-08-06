What’s Your Biggest Advantage in the Stock Market?

Uncertainty has been ruling the markets for a while now.

Look no further than this past week as an example.

Stocks initially rose on the news of strong earnings reports and optimistic economic data…

Only to fall on Friday in response to a positive jobs report.

No one can tell what the next day-to-day swing will be.

But there IS one thing that’s 100% guaranteed in the market.

This week, Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi shared what it is … and how it can help you make money in the long term.

He also shared the biggest advantage you have as an investor right now.

So, be sure to check it out below — along with the rest of his Real Talk this week.

This Is 100% Guaranteed in the Stock Market

Every market downturn looks like it’s the end of capitalism as we know it. But after every bear market, stocks do this…

Jason Greenblatt: In the Path of Abraham

Charles sat down with Jason Greenblatt to discuss the Abraham Accords — and why they offer a way forward to a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

Charles Is Old School and Proud of It

Some investors throw caution — and their money — to the wind. But not Charles. And he doesn’t want you to, either. It may seem out of touch sometimes, but his approach works.

We Asked and You Delivered!

You’ve written in about how much you’ve loved Real Talk Videos. And Charles appreciates your kind words from the bottom of his heart. Watch his latest video right here.

