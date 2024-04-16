Editor’s Note: Amber and I are celebrating one whole year of Market Insights! This is an exclusive weekly newsletter my team and I created for all subscribers of my financial services. You can join them in getting more market news, tech mega trends and investing opportunities today.

The U.S. economy is still going strong.

The March jobs report showed stronger employment numbers, maintaining the “Goldilocks” environment I told you about last week…

Not too hot, and not too cold.

But there are a few factors this market is not yet pricing in…

One is the Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle to slow down inflation.

The other is certain geopolitical risks, such as Iran’s attack on Israel this past weekend.

I predict that these will create a significant pullback in the market — one we can profit from as stocks start “trading at a discount.”

Especially with these two macro-scale tech trends shifting the market…

Artificial intelligence is ushering in a huge reshaping of infrastructure in the United States as it infiltrates every corner of the market — from health care and entertainment to agriculture and finance.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency continues to reshape the digital world as we move closer to Web 3.0, with the help of blockchain technology.

It’s also driving the expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi), which is challenging our current banking system. (With DeFi, you’re able to make financial transactions without a central bank.)

So for today’s video, be prepared for:

📈 Market Prediction: I believe we’re in for a short-term selloff in the stock market … one that will create a buying opportunity for us as investors.

🚀 Tech Trend Prediction: AI will continue to use an enormous amount of electricity in the years to come. Thanks to the rise of AI data centers, big companies are investing big in renewable energy.

(Find out which publicly traded energy project owner is reaping the benefits.)

₿ Crypto Tutorial: Uniswap (UNI) is a unique cryptocurrency. Its DeFi platform essentially allows you to be your own market maker. Find out how it works in my new tutorial!

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

