Jason Greenblatt: In the Path of Abraham

At first, they were laughed at.

“What do three real estate guys know about diplomacy in the Middle East?”

In fact, in a statement in 2016, former Secretary of State John Kerry said:

There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world.

He called it a “hard reality.”

Yet, Jared Kushner — former President Trump’s son-in-law — Ambassador David Friedman and White House Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt did the impossible.

They were the architects behind the Abraham Accords.

These accords were a statement of normalization between Arab countries and Israel.

Originally, only the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the agreements.

But a short while later, Sudan and Morocco followed suit.

I recently sat down with Jason, and he shared why the Abraham Accords offer a way forward…

To a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

